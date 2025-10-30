Arunachal set to transition from producer state to export-oriented economy: CM

Itanagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is poised to transition from a producer state to an export-oriented economy.

Inaugurating the two-day Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) here, Khandu emphasised that the state’s rich natural resources, unique agro-climatic advantage, and traditional craftsmanship present vast opportunities for global trade.

“This meet is not just a trade event; it is a platform of possibilities connecting our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with domestic and global markets,” he said.

Organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with the state’s trade and commerce department, the event brings together producers, exporters, investors, and buyers from across India and abroad to explore investment opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief minister said that over the last decade, major improvements in road, rail, air and digital connectivity have opened new export avenues.

Noting that the state government is steering industrial development, he spoke about the Industrial Development and Investment Policy, 2025, which aims to drive sustainable growth through skill development, investment facilitation, and entrepreneurship.

The policy, he said, is supported by incentives such as transport and interest subsidies and insurance for resource-based industries.

Khandu added that the ease of doing business has been strengthened through simplified registration for MSMEs, and enhanced services at district industries centres (DICs) for credit access and market linkage.

"Sustainable trade and investment are not just about profit, they are about people, progress, and partnership," he remarked, urging participants to forge meaningful collaborations that would integrate Arunachal Pradesh with global value chains.