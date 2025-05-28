Arunachal showcases agro products at Thaifex Anuga Asia in Bangkok to boost trade

Itanagar, May 28 (PTI) In a major push to promote Arunachal Pradesh's agro and processed food sector internationally, a high-level ministerial delegation from the state is participating in Thaifex Anuga Asia in Bangkok, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The delegation’s participation in the international event is being supported by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The visit aims to explore trade opportunities, attract investments, and establish technology partnerships, particularly in indigenous agri-products like kiwi, mandarin oranges, large cardamom, and fruit wines, the statement from the state's trade and commerce department said.

The Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, welcomed the delegation led by state Trade and Commerce minister Nyato Dukam. The delegation also included MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, trade and commerce commissioner Saugat Biswas, and other senior officials, the statement said.

Key discussions during the visit focused on expanding agri-horticultural trade between Arunachal Pradesh and Thailand, with emphasis on organic and value-added products.

Ambassador Singh encouraged the delegation to engage with Thai importers and explore Bangkok’s processing plants for possible technology transfer and collaboration, it said.

The Arunachal Pradesh stall at Thaifex Anuga Asia, a premier food and beverage trade show in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, was officially inaugurated by the minister.

The stall highlighted the state’s unique agricultural produce and processed food items, drawing attention from international buyers and trade representatives.

Director General of the Indian Chamber of Commerce Dr Rajeev Singh, emphasised that the event presents a strategic opportunity for Arunachal Pradesh to enter the ASEAN market and strengthen its position in the global food processing industry, the statement said.

Notable Indian brands representing Arunachal Pradesh at the exhibition included Norphel Wines, Green Gold Integrated Farm, Neuli Enterprise, and Cakes and Bakes, showcasing the growing potential of the state's food processing ecosystem, it added.