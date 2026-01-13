Arunachal, Sikkim Governors discuss bilateral cooperation

Itanagar/Gangtok, Jan 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday met his Sikkim counterpart Om Prakash Mathur at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok, and held discussions on various aspects of cultural, social and developmental cooperation between the two states, officials said.

Parnaik, who had arrived in the Himalayan state on January 11 on a three day visit, highlighted the rich cultural heritage, ethnic diversity, and immense tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh during the meeting with Mathur.

He also proposed structured exchange programmes for students, young entrepreneurs, and government officials, particularly in the horticulture and allied sectors, the officials said.

Emphasising the shared strengths and common aspirations, Parnaik noted that as India's “first fully organic state” and a rapidly developing tourism destination, Sikkim offers valuable lessons, while Arunachal Pradesh holds vast untapped potential.

Deeper cooperation between the two states could yield mutual benefits in areas such as sustainable tourism, eco-friendly infrastructure, environmental conservation, skill development, and promotion of local products, he said.

Collaborative efforts would enhance livelihoods, strengthen people-to-people bonds and reinforce the spirit of cooperative federalism, Parnaik said. PTI CORR RBT