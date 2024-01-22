Arunachal soaks in religious fervour on Ram temple consecration

Itanagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Monday soaked in religious fervour on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, with special prayers and rallies organised in various parts of the northeastern state, an official said.

In the state capital, markets were closed voluntarily to witness the historic occasion. A large number of private schools in the state also declared a holiday for the occasion, the official added.

Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh told PTI that adequate security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

"Security has been tightened at temples where devotees of Lord Ram thronged in large numbers to offer prayers," he said.

LED screens were put up at various places across the state to live stream the ceremony from Ayodhya, which was attended by senior BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju witnessed the historic event at the Northeast Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) campus at Nirjuli, Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Lower Dibang Valley, Deputy Chief Minsiter Chowna Mein at Namsai and BJP state president Biyuram Wahge at the party office here.

Sadbhaav Arunachal, a social organisation, distributed five kg of sweets in each of the 18 temples in the state capital, its chairman Tadar Niglar informed.

The NGO, till Sunday evening, had distributed as many as 10,800 Ram Jyoti (earthen lamps) to the people of the state capital.

Khandu hailed the historic event and greeted people.

Wish you all the best on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham. May Lord Sri Ram grant happiness and prosperity to all and bring welfare to the world. Jai Shri Ram, Khandu posted on X.