Arunachal speaker pitches for use of tech in making legislative processes transparent

Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Tuesday said democracy is increasingly judged by the transparency and effectiveness of institutions, and the extent to which citizens are meaningfully engaged in governance.

Addressing the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Lucknow, Pongte noted the critical role of technology in making legislative processes transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric, according to a statement issued from Itanagar.

Technology, he observed, has the potential to simplify legislative procedures, enhance accountability, and bring citizens closer to the law-making process.

He said the Arunachal Pradesh assembly implemented the e-Vidhan project, which have enabling it to function in a paperless and digitally integrated environment.

These reforms, Pongte said, have streamlined legislative workflows, reduced dependence on physical documents, and improved access to legislative information.

The speaker also emphasised the importance of citizen participation, noting that digital platforms, online consultations, and virtual hearings allow wider public engagement, particularly benefiting people in remote and marginalised areas.

He said technology should be seen as an enabler of democratic values and must be supported by strong institutional commitment and responsiveness.

"With inclusive use of technology, legislatures can strengthen democratic trust, improve the quality of law-making, and ensure governance that truly serves the people," he said.