Arunachal State Election Commission reviews preparations for panchayat polls

Itanagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commissioner Rinchen Tashi on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming panchayat polls and two urban local bodies with senior officials, an official statement said.

State panchayat elections and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat Municipal Council polls are due in December this year.

Tashi held a meeting with Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chuku Apa. They were briefed on key issues related to poll conduct, including the need to maintain strong security and law and order during the election period, the statement said.

The Commission emphasised enhanced vigilance, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, urging deployment of adequate forces to prevent disruptions and ensure smooth polling processes.

The chief secretary and the IGP assured all necessary manpower, financial and security support as required by the State Election Commission for the successful conduct of the local body elections. PTI UPL UPL RG