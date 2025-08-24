Arunachal: Student charred to death, 3 others injured in fire at residential school

Itanagar, Aug 24 (PTI) A student was charred to death, while three others were injured in a fire at a government residential school in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at the boy's hostel of Papikurung Government Residential School around 2 am, Shi-Yomi Superintendent of Police S K Thongdok told PTI.

The injured persons, identified as Lukhi Pujen (8), Tanu Pujen (9) and Tayi Pujen (11), are undergoing treatment at Zonal General Hospital at Aalo in West Siang district, while the deceased is yet to be identified, the SP said.

A police team has been sent to the remote village, located 17 km from Monigong town, to probe the matter, the officer said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire as the village does not have power connectivity, he said.

Papikurung is located just before the last Indian Army post in Tadadege village. PTI CORR ACD