Arunachal Textile minister launches new Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025

Itanagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Textile and Handicrafts minister Nyato Dukam on Thursday launched the state Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2025 at Tezu in Lohit district.

The new policy, launched as part of the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations, provides a comprehensive framework to address longstanding challenges in the handloom and handicrafts sector and unlock its immense economic and cultural potential, an official statement said.

Key components of the policy include creation of weavers and artisans' database, establishment of raw material and tool banks, improved access to credit, promotion of research and development, e-commerce and digital initiatives, one tribe, one weave initiative, comprehensive livelihood promotion scheme, legal protection of indigenous designs and knowledge.

The Department of Textile and Handicrafts will serve as the nodal agency for the effective implementation of these initiatives.

Dukam emphasised the cultural and economic importance of handloom in the state.

"There are 26 major tribes in Arunachal, and it is only because of our weavers that these identities are visibly preserved. Handloom is not just cultural—it also holds economic promise. This policy is a roadmap to guide and support our weavers as they move forward," he said.

Tezu-Sunpura MLA Mohesh Chai highlighted the historical relevance of the National Handloom Day, commemorating the 1905 Swadeshi Movement, and revived in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our traditional attire is beautiful, but the real challenge is to keep it alive as a living culture. Change is natural, but our core traditions and designs must be preserved," he said.

He also announced the establishment of new Craft Building Centres at Tezu and Sunpura, and expressed hope that such infrastructure will further energise the handloom movement in the state.

Weavers and artisans from across the state participated in the celebration and showcased their products at exhibition stalls, offering a vibrant display of tribal craftsmanship.

The event was organised by the Department of Textile & Handicrafts in collaboration with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Union Ministry of Textiles. PTI COR RG