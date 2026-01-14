Arunachal: Thousands take holy dip at Parshuram Kund, Akashi Ganga on Makar Sankranti

Itanagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Thousands of devotees on Wednesday took ritual baths at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district and at Akashi Ganga in Lower Siang district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, officials said.

At Parshuram Kund near Wakro, pilgrims gathered early in the morning and braved cold weather to take a holy dip. Wakro Additional Deputy Commissioner Apolo James Lungphi said around 90,000 devotees bathed at the site between January 12 and January 14.

“The festival is being observed peacefully without any law-and-order issues,” Lungphi said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Mela, along with a newly built guest house and a monumental national flag installation at the pilgrimage site on the banks of the Lohit River.

Mein said Parshuram Kund holds significant spiritual importance and attracts pilgrims from across the region every year during Makar Sankranti.

The Lohit district administration has put in place arrangements including CCTV surveillance, public address systems, health services and security deployment for the mela. Deputy Commissioner KN Damo appealed to visitors to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and order.

Officials said the annual Parshuram Kund Mela draws pilgrims from the Northeast and other states, with local agencies coordinating security, transport and essential services during the festival period.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees also gathered at Akashi Ganga near Likabali in Lower Siang district to take ritual baths on the occasion, an official report said. Around 10,000 devotees from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and neighbouring states visited the site.

The annual religious event was organised by the Malini Vikash Parishad in coordination with the Lower Siang district administration. Organisers said arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals and the safety of devotees.

Akashi Ganga is considered a major Hindu pilgrimage site, with ritual bathing during the Makar Sankranti period regarded by devotees as spiritually significant. PTI CORR NN