Arunachal: Three sitting ministers denied cabinet berths in third Khandu govt

Itanagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Three sitting ministers in the previous government in Arunachal Pradesh failed to secure cabinet berths in the new council of ministers led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu along with his deputy Chowna Mein and 10 others were sworn in on Thursday.

Khandu, the MLA of Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Those denied cabinet berths this time were Honchun Ngandam, Alo Libang and Nakap Nalo, who held Rural Works, Health and Family Welfare and Tourism portfolios respectively, in the previous government.

While Education Minister Taba Tedir lost the electoral battle to NCP's greenhorn Toko Tatung in Yachuli constituency, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Minister Tage Taki were denied party tickets in the April 19 assembly polls.

Among the sitting ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, PHE Minister Wangki Lowang and Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung were inducted into the new council of ministers.

Political analysts opined that the ministers in the previous government were denied cabinet berths because of their poor performance.

The new council of ministers has eight fresh faces and has a woman minister after a gap of over 10 years.