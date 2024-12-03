Arunachal to achieve transformation in education in 3 years, says Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday assured that over the next three financial years, the state will achieve a huge transformation in education that will ensure access to quality learning, improved infrastructure and better opportunities to the youth of the state.

Advertisment

Speaking at a public meeting at Logum Jini near Aalo in West Siang district, he said that brainstorming sessions, headed by Education Minister P D Sona and his advisor Mutchu Mithi, were being conducted across the state to understand and document core issues in the department and ways and means to resolve them.

He said that once these sessions are completed, a comprehensive report with recommendations will be submitted to the state government for further action, an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said here.

“I promise that recommended reforms will be 100 per cent implemented on the ground,” Khandu assured.

Advertisment

Preferring quality over quantity, Khandu said that the number of schools does not matter but the quality of education does.

The government, he said, will focus on inter-village schools, equipping them with all facilities like hostels, teachers and staff and modern teaching methods.

To successfully implement the reforms, some of which, he claimed may be hard, Khandu sought support and cooperation of the people.

Advertisment

While mentioning the increasing revenue collection in the state exchequer, the chief minister reiterated that the state’s revenue generation is slated for a massive upward trend in the coming years.

He termed hydropower as one of the most effective sources of revenue generation as Arunachal Pradesh alone holds 50 per cent of India’s total hydropower generation capacity.

Khandu said that the central government has agreed to give 26 per cent equity share for each project to the state besides the existing quota of 12 per cent free power.

Advertisment

“The more revenue we generate, the more we can uplift the living conditions of our people,” he said.

On the occasion, Khandu announced sanctioning of the much-needed road connection to Jirdin and Eyi via Bumri in West Siang, a promise he had made before the elections.

He also assured locals of developing the tourism site along the Yomgo River in Aalo township and sought a proper plan and design.

Advertisment

Earlier, Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed multipurpose hall and a walkway along the banks of Yomgo River.

On Sunday, the chief minister visited Silluk Village, the cleanest village of Arunachal Pradesh in the Mebo sub-division of East Siang district.

In a public meeting at Silluk village, Khandu assured people of expediting the process of flood protection proposal and equipping the Mebo CHC with doctors and manpower.

Advertisment

At Pasighat, Khandu inspected the under-construction guest house, the market upgradation project and a recreation centre being developed under the Smart City Mission. PTI CORR BDC