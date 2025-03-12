Arunachal to adopt 'Bottom to Top' planning approach from next fiscal: Khandu

Itanagar, Mar 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday announced that the state government will implement a 'Bottom to Top' approach in its planning process from the 2025-26 fiscal to ensure holistic development.

Making a statement in the assembly on the 2025-26 budget, Khandu said that under the new planning framework, districts would serve as the primary units for decision-making.

Schemes and programmes would be formulated after consultations with deputy commissioners, elected representatives, and panchayat leaders of the districts, ensuring a need-based approach rather than the earlier practice of selecting schemes from the capital.

"We have earmarked an initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore in the 2025-26 budget for this planning approach and will undertake pilot projects in every district," the chief minister said.

Emphasising the importance of transparency in governance, Khandu noted that government funds come from taxpayers, making careful planning and execution is essential.

He also highlighted various governance reforms introduced to accelerate the state's development.

"We will organise 'Cabinet Aap Ki Dwar' (Cabinet at Your Doorstep) in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts to identify developmental gaps. The government has already appointed guardian ministers and mentor secretaries for each district to oversee development schemes and address challenges. In April, they will visit their respective districts to review ongoing state and central projects," he said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to equitable development, Khandu remarked that the northeastern region, once known for other reasons, has witnessed massive growth since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014.

"The region, once plagued by insurgency, is now relatively peaceful due to the Centre's increased focus. Though we have managed to contain insurgency in the state, some disturbances persist in the TCL region. My government is committed to curbing such activities and has directed the DGP to strengthen coordination between the state police, Army, and central paramilitary forces to enhance security in these districts," he said.

The chief minister also assured the establishment of state and national-level institutes in the three eastern districts to bring them at par with the rest of Arunachal Pradesh. He reiterated the government’s commitment to the holistic development of the TCL region.

Describing the 2025-26 budget as 'practical' and 'unique', Khandu praised Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for declaring the upcoming year as the 'Year of Human Capital'. He also lauded 'Team Arunachal' for its contributions to the state's progress over the past decade.

"Reviewing our performance, the people have given us a mandate for a third term. We will fast-track development projects to meet public aspirations and plan our schemes in coordination with all elected representatives," the chief minister added.