Arunachal to chart comprehensive road map for sports development: Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that his government will soon chart a comprehensive road map for development of sports and games in the state.

This initiative aims to empower the youth by providing them with training and resources needed to confidently compete in national and international sporting events, Khandu said at the National Sports Day celebrations here to provide cash incentives to 87 meritorious sportspersons of the state in 14 disciplines.

"As our sportspersons continue to bring pride through their achievements on national and international platforms, we are launching the Arunachal Olympic Sports Mission. This initiative aims to support our promising athletes in their pursuit of competing in the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games," the chief minister said.

Khandu while informing that his government in its budget for the current fiscal year, has declared 2024-25 as the 'Year of Youth', further emphasised that the government's focus will be on skill development, empowering young people to become successful entrepreneurs and contribute meaningfully to the state's growth.

The chief minister shared that a start-up model has already been developed to support the youth, offering them nine months of skill development training through renowned institutions.

"Additionally, the government will provide a 75 per cent scholarship for commercial pilot training at various prestigious private institutes of international repute, ensuring that the youth receive world-class opportunities and support," he added.

"Today, as we commemorate the National Sports Day, we honour the great legacy of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose unparalleled contributions to sports continue to inspire us," Khandu said.

"Our ambitious plans include establishing a world-class football stadium with a capacity of over 25,000, adhering to FIFA standards. This will not only cultivate local talent but also elevate the state onto the global sports stage," he said.

The development of new national-level stadiums at Pasighat, Ziro, Daporijo, Tezu, Aalo and Chimpu, along with the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia and the D K Badminton Academy, highlights our dedication to strengthening sports infrastructure, he added.

Khandu noted that while the state previously struggled to secure medals in national and international sporting events, it has since risen to the third position in the Northeast, following Manipur and Assam, since 2016.

"This achievement is the result of persistent efforts by all stakeholders and unwavering support from the Centre in prioritizing the development of sports in the state," he said.

Khandu emphasized the significant initiatives taken by the Centre to foster the development of sports, highlighting the Khelo India programme as a key effort to nurture and refine sporting talents across the nation.

He further mentioned that the state currently boasts 58 Khelo India centres, underscoring the government's commitment to sports development.

Additionally, he said, a new sports academy has been established at Miao in Changlang district, following the success of the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu, near the state capital.

The chief minister said that the state government in the past eight years provided cash incentives to the tune of Rs 4.14 crore to a total of 771 sportsmen, while an amount of Rs 1.57 crore was provided to honour 87 sports persons this year.

"The government has fixed 5 per cent job reservation for youths in various departments as sports quota and in the home department the reservation is 10 per cent," Khandu said.

Arunachal Pradesh is making significant strides in the field of sports and hosted the 77th edition of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship, a historic first for a Northeastern state, the chief minister said.

He also said that the state is planning to host an international rafting championship in 2027, along with a national rafting championship next year.

With its numerous rivers ideal for the sport, Arunachal Pradesh is set to become a prime destination for rafting enthusiasts, he said adding, a preliminary discussion was held in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports and Youth Affairs minister Kento Jini said that the government in order to tap budding sporting talents is planning to construct football and volleyball grounds in every village of the state.

He added that a proposal had been submitted for setting up a digitized centre of excellence in every district to identify sporting talents. PTI UPL UPL RG