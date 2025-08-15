Arunachal to fast-track all green energy projects: Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the state is on a decade-long mission to fast-track all green energy projects, revive stalled ones, and embrace public-private partnerships.

In his Independence Day speech at IG Park here, Khandu said that as the state is advancing towards 'viksit (developed) Arunachal' by 2024, the year marking 100 years of India's independence, people have to look for green energy.

"With unmatched natural potential, Arunachal is becoming India's green energy powerhouse. Our hydropower and critical mineral resources like graphite, limestone, dolomite will power solar panels, batteries, and electric mobility for decades to come," he said.

The CM said big projects like the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project will be ready by May 2026 and the 2,880 Mw Dibang Multipurpose Project is on track for completion by February 2032.

The Arunachal government has already declared 2025-35 as the Decade of Hydropower.

"In the next 3 years alone, we will kick off work on new hydropower projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore, adding another 19 GW of capacity," Khandu said.

He said these projects are not just about energy; they are about empowerment.

The projects will bring in over Rs 4,000 crore annually as free power to the state and Rs 750 crore to support local area development. Every year, nearly Rs 2,000 crore in dividends will flow directly to our state. In addition to better roads, schools, etc, it will generate 30,000 direct jobs in construction and operations.

On the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which has faced stiff opposition from the Adi community, the chief minister said the government is aware of the strategic significance of the project- both India's water and national security.

"The government is also mindful and appreciative of the concerns that have been raised by some of our Adi brothers and sisters. We have been holding detailed consultations with people of all the likely affected areas to allay these concerns," he said.

Thanking the people of Riga and Riew villages in Siang district for signing the MoU for support of the pre-feasibility report of the SUMP, Khandu said, "I assure the people of the Siang region that the government remains committed to holding detailed consultations in future as well." He said Arunachal has already secured issuance of 16,326 carbon credits in 2023-24 due to its immense hydropower potential.

Arunachal is in advanced stages of approval of an additional 7,275 carbon credits in 2024-25.

Each carbon credit represents the reduction of 1,000 kilograms of carbon emissions - a testament to the government's tangible contribution towards reducing the global carbon footprint.

These efforts, Khandu said, are not only critical for the environment but also open up new economic opportunities for our people - especially for our youth, entrepreneurs, and local communities.

To this end, the CM said, the government is creating the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Vision and Action Plan 2047 with clear targets for the next 5, 10, and 22 years. Green energy will be our strength, our export, and our identity.