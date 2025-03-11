Arunachal to implement electronic media advertisement policy within 6 months: Minister

Itanagar, Mar 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh minister Nyato Dukam on Tuesday assured the assembly that the electronic media advertisement policy will be fully implemented within six months after necessary modifications.

The Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister, while responding to a question raised during Question Hour by NCP MLA Toko Tatung, said while the policy has been implemented in principle, the funding pattern remains an issue.

"As per the existing policy, a separate fund should be allocated to the IPR Directorate on a quarterly basis, which has not been done. The review process is ongoing, and amendments will be made as funds become available," Dukam said.

In response to a supplementary question, he revealed that Rs 48 lakh was spent on electronic and digital media advertisements, including national satellite channels, from 2020 to 2024.

Earlier, raising the question, Tatung highlighted that the policy introduced in 2020 would regulate the rapid growth of media outlets and boost the morale of journalists by ensuring financial support for their work.

"In the absence of proper financial support, many reporters are forced to charge fees, including transportation costs, for news coverage. Proper implementation of this policy will help curb favouritism and ensure fairness," the minister added.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Dukam assured the House that the policy would fully be implemented within six months.