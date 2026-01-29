Arunachal to observe state mourning on Friday for former minister Takar Marde

Itanagar, Jan 29 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a day of state mourning on Friday, as a mark of respect to former minister and Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Takar Marde, who died on January 28 in New Delhi.

According to an official order issued here on Thursday, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the state and at all state government establishments outside the state on the day of mourning.

All official entertainment programmes and celebratory government functions will remain suspended.

In a special gesture of respect, all government offices, educational institutions and private business establishments in Upper Subansiri district will remain closed for the day.

The final rites of the late leader will be performed on Friday, during which a state ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded in recognition of his long and dedicated service to the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid homage to the departed leader on Thursday, describing him as a distinguished statesman who served the state in multiple capacities.

"His lifelong dedication to public service and the development of Arunachal Pradesh will always be remembered with respect and gratitude," the chief minister said, while extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Marde died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. He was 64 and is survived by three wives, three sons and a daughter.

During his political career, Marde held several key positions, including Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and Chairman of the State Planning Board. PTI UPL UPL RG