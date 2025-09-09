Arunachal to organise statewide mock disaster drill on Sep 17-18

Itanagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh will conduct a statewide mock exercise simulating earthquakes, landslides, and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) scenarios across all districts on two days next week, officials said.

The exercise will test disaster response mechanisms under the incident response system (IRS) framework, with a table-top exercise on September 17 and a physical mock exercise on September 18.

In preparation, the state disaster management department, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), held an orientation-cum-coordination meeting with key stakeholders here on Tuesday.

The meeting brought together the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), Incident Response Teams (IRTs), NDRF, SDRF, armed forces, NCC, NYKS, and line departments, officials said.

Highlighting the importance of preparedness, state disaster management secretary Dani Salu said, "It is the only mantra to mitigate the impacts of disasters and minimise loss of life and property." He noted that learnings from previous mock exercises had significantly helped during the COVID-19 response.