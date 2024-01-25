Arunachal to showcase Bugun community reserve on R-Day tableau in New Delhi

Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh will showcase the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve in its tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, officials said on Thursday.

The reserve, located in West Kameng district, was set up in 2017 to protect the rich bio-diversity and the traditional and cultural heritage of the area, they said.

It is home to many rare and endangered species, such as the Bugun Liocichla -- a songbird named after the local tribe, and the red panda, besides various types of flora and fauna, they added.

Bugun Liocichla and other avian life from the sanctuary will be depicted on one part of the tableau, while traditional Bugun dance will be showcased in another part, officials said.

Thirteen female artistes from Singchung will be performing with the tableau, they said.

The tableau has been prepared by the Art and Exhibition Cell of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

The state will be participating in the Republic Day event in New Delhi for the fourth time in a row. PTI CORR SOM