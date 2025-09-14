Arunachal to witness fresh spell of rain from Monday: IMD

Itanagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.

The weather office said the intensity of rain will gradually decline after midweek.

According to a bulletin by the meteorological centre here, Upper Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang districts are likely to witness heavy to moderate spells, while western and central parts such as Tawang, West Kameng and Papum Pare districts will experience scattered showers.

Fairly widespread showers are expected to cover large parts of the Siang belt, Upper Subansiri, and Dibang Valley, IMD said.

The intensity may weaken over the western pockets by Wednesday, it added.

Widespread showers have already been reported since Sunday morning in several districts of the northeastern state.