Arunachal tribes' body calls for restraint amid tension over rules under freedom of religion law

Itanagar, Mar 8 (PTI) The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes' Forum (AITF) has appealed to people to restrain themselves, amid prevailing tension over the framing of rules under a state's law relating to the freedom of religion.

AITF, an apex body of organisations of indigenous tribes, claimed that protests, including hunger strikes by members of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) and rallies by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) recently, threaten peace and development in the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, has been a contentious issue, particularly among Christian groups.

The IFCSAP and the state government argue that the law is crucial to preserving indigenous culture and faith, whereas the ACF contends that it discriminates against Christians.

The AITF has appealed to "political parties, ACF, IFCSAP, and the public to refrain from making provocative statements that could escalate tensions".

It encouraged all stakeholders to engage constructively in the rule-framing process by providing inputs through appropriate discussions.

The indigenous tribes' forum also urged the state government to circulate the draft rules for public feedback to ensure a participatory approach.

The Gauhati High Court had, in September last year, directed the state government to frame rules under Section 8 of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, within six months.

As the budget session of the 8th legislative assembly commenced in Itanagar, the Christians forum staged a massive protest in Borum on Thursday.

More than 20,000 Christians from across the state gathered to oppose the implementation of APFRA, which has remained dormant for 46 years.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary and spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham reaffirmed the party’s commitment to protecting the rights of minorities, including Christians and indigenous people.

“The BJP government should initiate a dialogue between the Arunachal Christian Forum and other stakeholders to resolve the issue amicably,” Jotham urged.

He emphasised that any attempt to undermine secular and democratic values would be strongly opposed.

Additionally, AITF announced plans to form a consultative committee to study the draft rules and gather inputs from community-based organisations through a joint consultative forum (JCF).

“The committee will seek inputs from community-based organisations and deliberate on the matter through the JCF for wider consultation,” AITF general secretary Tapi Tai said.

During the Statehood Day function on February 20 this year, Chief Minister Pema Khandu reassured that the newly framed rules under APFRA were not intended to target any religious community but to safeguard indigenous culture and beliefs.

“The intention behind the new rules is not to target any specific religious group - be it Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, or Muslims - but rather to offer greater support to the indigenous people of the state,” Khandu said.

He acknowledged that the Act has existed for 46 years but it lacked formal rules, which are now being addressed.

Khandu assured that discussions would be held with officials, stakeholders, and religious leaders to ensure a balanced and inclusive approach.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act was enacted in 1978 under the Janata Party government led by Chief Minister P K Thungon, which received presidential assent on October 25, 1978.

The Act aims to prevent forced religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. Violations carry penalties, including up to two years of imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10,000. PTI UPL CORR UPL BDC