Arunachal: TRIHMS hospital principal dies after prolonged illness

Itanagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences' Dean and Principal Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya died on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness, a hospital official said.

He was 69.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein expressed grief over the demise of Bhattacharya.

The TRIHMS's principal had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with refractory thrombocytopenia and undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit for the past two weeks, the official said.

"Despite all efforts by the attending doctors, he breathed his last this morning," TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Bhattacharya joined the institute in 2018, the official said.

“It is with profound grief that we mourn the untimely demise of Prof Shyamal Bhattacharya Ji, Dean & Principal of TRIHMS Medical College, who breathed his last at TRIHMS Hospital,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Bhattacharya was an outstanding academician, a dedicated administrator, and a compassionate soul, the chief minister said.

"His immense contribution to medical education, his tireless efforts for the development of TRIHMS, and his commitment to shaping young medical professionals will always be remembered," he said.

“On behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and work. May his soul attain Sadgati and merge in the eternal peace of the Supreme. Om Shanti,” Khandu added.

The deputy CM also condoled the death of Bhattacharya.

“His contributions to strengthening medical education and healthcare in our state will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and students. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mein said in a social media post.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge paid his last respects to Prof Bhattacharya.

The medical fraternity of the state expressed grief over his demise, describing it as a sad day for the entire community of doctors, students, and health professionals.

They recalled Dr Bhattacharya as a dedicated academician and administrator whose contributions to TRIHMS will be cherished for years to come.