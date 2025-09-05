Arunachal: TRIHMS, NERIST ink pact to boost medical-tech research, innovation

Itanagar, Sep 5 (PTI) The Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) at Nirjuli near here on Friday signed a pact to foster collaboration in academics, research, innovation, training, and student-faculty exchange.

The agreement, signed at TRIHMS by director Dr Moji Jini and NERIST registrar Dr M K Camder, aims to combine expertise in medical sciences with engineering and technology to address local healthcare challenges, a communique from the state’s lone medical college stated.

NERIST director Prof Narendranath S along with deans and senior faculty members from both institutes were present on the occasion.

Jini said the collaboration marks a "significant beginning" for the state’s first medical college and technology institute to jointly deliver impactful solutions benefiting patients and society.

Narendranath emphasised that the pact must go beyond paperwork, urging accelerated research and innovation to improve healthcare delivery in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.