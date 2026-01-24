Arunachal: Two students to attend R-Day function in New Delhi as special guests

Itanagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Two students from Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to attend the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests, an official report said.

The beneficiaries are 10-year-old Nipul Modi and 13-year-old Samir Tati, it said.

The two were formerly engaged in begging. Modi is currently studying in class II at government primary school, Nongtaw Shyam and Tati is studying in class VI at government upper primary school, Kaisu.

The duo has been selected under the SMILE project with the support of Namsai district administration, Social Welfare department and the Dhamma Aid Foundation.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has selected 100 individuals from across the country who have been freed from begging and rehabilitated under the SMILE-Beggary scheme, to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests.

The selection of the beneficiaries from the Republic Day parade stands as a testament to the effectiveness of rehabilitation, education, and inclusive development initiatives undertaken under the SMILE project. PTI CORR RG