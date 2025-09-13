Arunachal unveils new agri policies to ensure prosperity of farmers

Itanagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday unveiled the Agriculture and Horticulture Policies (2025-2035), aimed at driving agri-transformation and securing the prosperity of farmers in the state.

Mein asserted that the northeastern state is not just cultivating crops, it is cultivating opportunities and futures.

“With our new agri and horticulture vision, we are empowering farmers, boosting production, and positioning Arunachal as a leader in sustainable growth,” the deputy chief minister said in a post on X.

Mein underlined that Arunachal has emerged as India’s leading organic kiwi producer, and is a major contributor to orange and cardamom cultivation.

He said the state has also taken “pioneering steps” by establishing Palm Oil Mills at Roing and Ruksin, “the first of its kind in the country”.

“We are committed to transforming our agrarian economy and ensuring prosperity reaches every farmer of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein said.

According to official data, the state produces 5.2 lakh million tonnes (MT) of foodgrain and 15,000 MT of pulses annually. Over the last nine years, more than 20,900 hectares of farmland have been added, substantially expanding the agricultural base of the frontier state.

The policies for the next decade will focus on sustainable farming, strengthening market linkages, and introducing modern technologies, an official said.

“The emphasis is on not just increasing production, but also ensuring that farmers get better returns for their produce,” he added. PTI UPL RBT