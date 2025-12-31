Arunachal village backs PFR studies for SUMP, inks MoU with state govt

Itanagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Komkar village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The project was declared of national importance by the Centre in 2008.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday with the consent of 245 out of 257 households in Komkar village, representing over 95 per cent of the community, reflecting broad-based support for conducting PFR-related studies, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here.

The agreement was finalised in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu (virtually), state Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and senior officials.

Village representatives said the decision underscores the community's commitment to national interest and the long-term safety and prosperity of the Siang belt and the Adi community.

They also appreciated the state government's sustained consultations and awareness programmes, particularly on the strategic, ecological and water-security aspects of the project.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu thanked the people of Komkar for becoming the first village in Upper Siang district to formally support the PFR process, following similar agreements by four villages in Siang district earlier.

He clarified that the current MoU is strictly limited to the preparation of the PFR and assured that no construction decision would be taken without extensive consultations and the consent of all project-affected families.

Khandu also flagged emerging hydrological concerns, including the possibility of diversion or reduction of water flow in the Siang River due to upstream activities.

He said the project is important to safeguard ecological flow and ensure long-term water security for the region.

The chief minister further expressed gratitude to the Centre for approving a Rs 350 crore special development package for Siang and Upper Siang districts to strengthen education, healthcare, livelihoods and infrastructure.

He urged Komkar village to form a village development committee to identify priority works under the package.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Tasing said that the MoU followed more than a year of detailed discussions with all households and highlighted the project's strategic role in protecting downstream areas and ensuring long-term stability for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The chief secretary, during the event, lauded the unity shown by villagers and described Komkar's decision as a significant contribution to nation-building and regional development.

MLA Panyang said the consensus reflected collective wisdom and set a benchmark for participatory decision-making in the district.

The statement informed that similar MoUs supporting PFR studies have already been signed with four villages in neighbouring Siang district, following extensive consultations.

The agreements mark steady progress in building district-wide consensus through dialogue and informed participation, and more villages in Upper Siang are expected to be engaged in the coming months.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is envisioned as a large, strategically important multipurpose initiative aimed at hydropower generation, flood moderation, and ensuring ecological flow in the Siang basin.

Beyond power generation, the project is expected to play a crucial role in water security, disaster mitigation and overall regional stability in the Northeast, while any future steps will be guided by detailed studies, transparency and community consent following the completion of the PFR, officials said. PTI UPL RG