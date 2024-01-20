Arunachal witnessed substantial improvement in road infra in last 7 years: Guv

Itanagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Friday said the northeastern state has witnessed substantial improvement in road infrastructure in the past seven years.

He said there has been a 65-per cent increase in road density, 64-per cent expansion in road length and construction of an extensive 19,863-km network during this period.

Addressing the 71st plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Shillong, Parnaik also said the region has made significant investment in enhancing air connectivity.

“In addition to the greenfield Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, the state boasts operational airports at Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro, along with seven advanced landing grounds (ALGs) and 25 operational helipads,” he said.

The governor said in order to counter unlawful activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the state, security is being beefed up.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is also cultivating a vibrant start-up ecosystem, he said.

Parnaik said the state is aiming to attain saturation of flagship priority schemes.

“During the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’, Arunachal Pradesh is committed to doing its utmost to contribute to the nation's journey of becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” he added. PTI UPL RBT