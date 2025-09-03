Arunachal: Woman held for duping students on pretext of providing jobs

Itanagar, Sep 3 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a woman for allegedly duping students by collecting money on the pretext of providing jobs.

Acting on a written complaint, a police team apprehended the accused from Naharlagun, SP Nyelam Nega said.

During investigation, the woman disclosed that she collected money ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 from around 66 students, Nega said.

A case has been registered against her under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said, adding, the accused was produced before a local court.

Further investigation is underway.