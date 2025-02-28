Arunachal woman transforms 200-year-old ancestral house into museum to preserve tribal traditions

Itanagar, Feb 28 (PTI) In a fast-changing world, where traditions are often forgotten, a young woman is ensuring her community’s heritage lives on—not in books or behind glass, but within the very walls of her home.

Leike Chomu, a 24-year-old from the Monpa community in western Arunachal Pradesh, has turned her 200-year-old ancestral house into a living museum.

More than just a collection of artefacts, the museum itself is a piece of history—built using ancient Monpa techniques with mud and stone.

"It’s about keeping our cultural identity alive," Chomu said.

The idea was mooted by WWF India as part of its efforts to safeguard the unique heritage of the Monpa community. However, the transformation of the house into a museum was something she took on personally.

From restoring the structure, conserving artefacts and setting up the space to make it accessible to visitors, Chomu has been actively involved in every step.

"For me, this is more than just a project. It is my family’s legacy," she added.

With modernisation rapidly changing traditional lifestyles, she wanted to safeguard Monpa knowledge and everyday practices before they faded away.

Instead of creating a conventional museum with only artefacts, this initiative preserves the house itself, showcasing Monpa architecture, lifestyle, and traditions, Chomu said.

Visitors don’t just see historical objects. They can experience how the Monpa people lived centuries ago, she added.

After months of dedication, the museum was formally launched on October 5 last year. Since then, many tourists and culture enthusiasts have visited.

"They are amazed that the museum isn’t just about objects but the house itself, its architecture, the way of life, and the stories it holds. Visitors appreciate the authenticity, often describing it as a rare and immersive experience that feels like stepping back in time," Chomu added.

Some have even mentioned that walking through the house gives them a deep sense of connection to the Monpa heritage.

Originally from Chug Valley under Dirang in West Kameng district of the northeastern state, Chomu holds a BSc degree in agriculture with a background in agroecology. Her deep connection to the land and traditional knowledge has fueled her passion for heritage preservation.

"The museum is my ancestral house. I have worked to preserve and transform it into a living museum," she explained.

"Coming from a family deeply tied to agriculture and local traditions, this project is especially meaningful to me. It’s not just about preserving history but about keeping our cultural identity alive for future generations," she claimed.

Restoring and maintaining a 200-year-old structure, while keeping it authentic, was not easy, she noted.

Preserving artefacts, convincing community elders of the importance of showcasing their heritage, and attracting tourists and researchers to sustain the museum in the long run are the hurdles, Chomu said.

"So far, there has been no financial support from the state government for this project. I hope that in the future, the government will recognise the importance of this heritage and provide assistance for its upkeep and expansion," she said.

The initial funding and support came from WWF India, but beyond that, she has been managing the museum through personal efforts.

"Since this museum is still a work in progress, there’s a lot more to be done, and I am continuously working on ways to improve and sustain it," she said.

Chomu envisions transforming the museum into a cultural hub where visitors can actively engage with Monpa heritage rather than just observe it.

She plans to introduce storytelling sessions with community elders to share oral traditions, a small library featuring Monpa history and folklore, and eco-tourism initiatives such as a rest area near the museum where visitors can relax and experience traditional Monpa hospitality.

She also hopes to collaborate with local artisans and researchers to document and promote indigenous craftsmanship and traditions. Additionally, she aims to create employment opportunities for local women by involving them in museum activities such as handicrafts, storytelling, and hospitality services.

"My ultimate goal is to make the museum a self-sustaining heritage site, one that doesn’t just preserve Monpa culture but actively empowers the local community," Chomu explained.

Through cultural tourism and traditional skill development, she wants to ensure that the Monpa heritage remains alive and benefits the people connected to it.

"Unlike conventional museums that display artefacts behind glass, this living museum preserves an entire way of life," Chomu said.

"Unlike conventional museums that display artefacts behind glass, this living museum preserves an entire way of life," Chomu said.

"Everything inside—the utensils, carpets, tools, and textiles—is still arranged and used as it was in the past. Visitors don't just see history; they experience it by stepping into a real Monpa household, where traditions are still alive," she added.