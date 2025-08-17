Arunachalee mountaineer summits Mt Elbrus, highest peak in Europe

Itanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Kabak Yano, a mountaineer of Arunachal Pradesh, climbed Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.

Yano successfully reached the summit, also the highest peak in Russia, at 5:20 am (local time) on August 16.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has congratulated Yano for her achievement.

Located in the Caucasus mountains of southwestern Russia, Mt Elbrus is a dormant stratovolcano standing 18,510 feet above sea level.

Climbing Elbrus is one of the milestones of her 7 summits challenge, which involves scaling the tallest mountain on each continent.

The governor, who had flagged off Yano for her 7 summits challenge on July 28, expressed pride in her determination and confidence that she will complete the mission successfully.

"Her extraordinary feat reflects the true 'Spirit of Arunachal' and will serve as a powerful source of inspiration, particularly for young girls, to embrace challenges with courage and resilience," he said in a message. PTI CORR NN