Arunachali attires, handicrafts winning hearts nationwide: Khandu

Itanagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the attire and handicrafts of the tribal communities of the state are steadily gaining recognition across India.

Inaugurating the artisan-cum-handicraft exhibition Centre in Chimpu near Itanagar, the CM said he feels proud to see every tribe's attire and handicrafts are gaining popularity across the country.

He said the variety of textiles, designs and indigenous crafts reflects the essence of the state's many tribes.

"With this new infrastructure, our talented artisans will shine even brighter and reach greater heights," he said.

The new centre is equipped with open trade fair grounds, halls, an indoor games arena and dedicated zones for artisans and self-help groups (SHGs).

The CM said it would not only serve as a permanent marketplace for craftspeople but also create opportunities for cultural interaction, tourism and entrepreneurship.

"This vibrant space will give a big boost to our Vocal for Local spirit," he said.

A three-day expo was also held at the venue, showcasing traditional weaving, bamboo work, woodcraft and beadwork, among others/ Congratulating the artisan community, Khandu credited their perseverance for keeping alive Arunachal's cultural wealth.

"I warmly invite everyone to visit and encourage our local artisans, as they display unique and authentic products that reflect the spirit of Arunachal," he said.

It centre is envisioned as a platform to connect local artisans with national and international markets, ensuring that traditional skills are passed on to the younger generation, he added.