Arunachal's agri push targets innovation, inclusion

Itanagar, May 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday underscored agriculture and allied sectors as the cornerstone of the state's development strategy, citing significant progress achieved over the past five years.

Launching the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 here, the minister announced that the state has allocated Rs 2,000 crore under the Atma Nirbhar Scheme, with 50 per cent contributed by the state government, benefiting over 52,000 individuals and self-help groups (SHGs).

This investment, he said, is driving widespread prosperity across rural Arunachal.

Wangsu also flagged off the Krishi Raths, mobile outreach vehicles that will traverse villages to directly engage with farmers and deliver agricultural knowledge, technology, and information on government schemes at their doorstep.

Terming the occasion 'proud and historic', the minister said Arunachal Pradesh was actively joining the national agricultural transformation campaign under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

"The Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is not just a campaign; it is a Jan Andolan (people’s movement), whose success lies in the hands of our scientists, field officers, financial institutions, SHGs, FPOs, and above all, our hardworking farmers," Wangsu said.

He also thanked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for conceptualising the initiative and acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in driving the state's agricultural readiness.

The state aims to reach over 3.25 lakh farmers across 1,380 villages during the intensive two-week campaign.

The mission involves integrated coordination across the departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and dairy development, and fisheries, alongside Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), SHGs, and financial institutions.

Highlighting a strategic goal, Wangsu reiterated the state’s ambition to be recognised as the 'Orchid Capital of India', led by the horticulture department. He noted that a new integrated processing unit at Wakro is poised to revolutionise value addition and agri-processing, ensuring fair pricing for farmers and creating job opportunities.

"The agricultural transformation is evident through 46 FPOs now working closely with the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB). Over 20,500 hectares have been certified for organic production, placing Arunachal Pradesh at the forefront of sustainable agriculture," he said.

Wangsu also spotlighted Mission Arun Himveer, launched last year in collaboration with APAMB and ITBP jawans, which is rapidly gaining traction across border villages. The mission is backed by a dedicated Rs 4 crore revolving fund to support farmers in remote areas.

Strategic infrastructure projects include the development of perishable cargo centres at Donyi Polo Airport and Tezu Airport, aimed at enabling swift national and international market access for the state's agri-products.

The marketing board, he added, is working on a comprehensive roadmap to promote the state's eight GI-tagged products, ensuring they gain national recognition and reach a broader consumer base.

Wangsu also announced that the Agriculture and Horticulture Policies 2025–2035 have been finalised.

These long-term policies will guide the state's sectoral development for the next decade, setting clear priorities for growth and farmer welfare, he pointed out.

As part of the current financial year's state action plan, the government launched the Arunachal Millet and Buckwheat Mission, aiming to revive traditional crops that suit the region's climate and terrain, the minister said.

On the oil palm front, expansion is underway across nine districts, with farmer participation supported by processing plants established by 3F Oil Palm Ltd and Patanjali Food Limited at Roing and Niglok, creating a robust value chain, Wangsu disclosed.

The minister added that for the 2024-25 financial year, the state has received Rs 96.44 crore under PM-RKVY, and is awaiting allocation under the centrally sponsored Krishonnati scheme.

Under the PM-KISAN initiative, he said, the state has achieved cent per cent farmer registration, with 1,14,670 farmers enrolled. Rs 22.64 crore was released in the last instalment (February 2025), with the next scheduled for June.

Wangsu further emphasised that the Centre's push for natural farming aligns well with the state's traditional methods.

"Our farmers have been practising natural farming by default. This national recognition will motivate and empower our agricultural community," he said.

Calling for collective action, Wangsu urged all stakeholders to come together to ensure the success of the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

"The fields of the state are ready for transformation. Our farmers are eager to learn, adopt, and excel, and our government machinery is committed to delivering results that will make Arunachal proud," he added. PTI UPL UPL RG