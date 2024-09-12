Arunachal's border, remote regions seen tremendous growth in connectivity, says CM Pema Khandu

New Delhi, Sept 12 (PTI) Border districts and remote regions in Arunachal Pradesh have seen tremendous growth in connectivity and essential services through the Vibrant Village Programme and initiatives like Operation Sadbhavna and Project Samaritan, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said.

"Over the past decade, our border districts and remote regions have seen tremendous growth in connectivity and essential services through the Vibrant Village Programme and initiatives like Operation Sadbhavna and Project Samaritan," he said at a conclave on border area development here on Wednesday.

The chief minister said with 1,022 km of roads being built to connect 124 habitations and sustainable tourism being developed in partnership with the Indian Army, the state government is ensuring that border communities are not just secure but thriving.

"Our focus on synchronised planning between the defence forces, central armed police forces and the state representatives reflects our commitment to both national security and rural development. Together, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous and self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Khandu stressed the importance of the conclave in enhancing the development of border regions and outlined the critical role Arunachal Pradesh plays in national security and development.

He said the state government has been giving emphasise in improving infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh.

"Development in these areas was once a challenge. But today major towns are well-connected, including those in remote border regions," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, saying the sector will help developing the rural economy through collaborative efforts.

"Tourism must reach the borders and we are committed to ensuring that local communities benefit from this growth. Sustainable development will provide a source of income for the people and the Army can play a crucial role as a development partner," he said.

The conclave aims to foster collaboration and unlock the full potential of India's border regions, ensuring both development and national security go hand in hand.

