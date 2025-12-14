Arunachal's handloom, handicraft products on maiden display in Thailand design week

Itanagar, Dec 14 (PTI) In a first, traditional handloom and handicraft products of Arunachal Pradesh are being showcased on an international design platform during the ‘Chiang Mai Design Week’ in Thailand, officials said on Sunday.

The participation has been facilitated by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), under the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC), they said.

The ‘Chiang Mai Design Week’ is regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s premier celebrations of craft, design, and cultural heritage, an official said.

Arunachal Pradesh is being represented by accomplished artisans whose works combine traditional knowledge with contemporary expression, according to an official release.

Among others, national award-winning artisan John Paleng is exhibiting intricately crafted bead jewellery with symbolic motifs reflecting tribal identity, while Amma Bagbi is showcasing vibrant handmade crochet creations inspired by natural forms and traditional aesthetics, it said.

Interactions with Thai artisans, designers, and cultural practitioners revealed notable similarities between Arunachal crafts and the indigenous Lanna crafts of Northern Thailand, including the use of natural materials, handwoven textiles, beadwork traditions, symbolic motifs, and community-based artisanal practices, it said.

Officials said the debut participation has attracted strong interest from international visitors, designers, and buyers, opening new avenues for cultural exchange, design collaboration, and market engagement. PTI UPL RBT