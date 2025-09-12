Arunachal's hydropower journey gathering unprecedented momentum: CM

Itanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday asserted that the state’s hydropower journey is gathering “unprecedented momentum”, with several mega projects moving closer to realisation.

Chairing the 9th steering committee review meeting on hydropower, Khandu stressed that the benefits of these projects must directly reach people.

“The 2,000-MW Lower Subansiri project nears completion, the 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose project surges ahead, and the 3,097-MW Etalin project advances through clearance,” he said in a post on X.

Khandu said that apart from these flagship ventures, projects spread across Dibang, Lohit, Kameng, Shi Yomi, and Kamle districts were also moving ahead steadily, with approvals and formalities being fast-tracked.

“The focus was clear, accelerate execution, expand opportunities for local communities, and ensure these projects benefit people directly,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolio, echoed the chief minister’s message, calling the meeting “a reaffirmation of the state’s resolve to responsibly harness its immense hydropower potential”.

“Beyond electricity generation, these (hydropower development) are creating jobs for our youth, improving infrastructure and opening new opportunities for local entrepreneurship. Hydropower, for us, is not just about power supply. It is about sustainable growth, community empowerment, and contributing to India’s clean energy future,” Mein said.

The northeastern state is estimated to have the largest hydropower potential in the country, with nearly 50,000 MW of capacity identified, officials said. PTI UPL RBT