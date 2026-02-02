Arunachal’s Kabak Yano summits South America’s highest peak Aconcagua

Itanagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Mountaineer Kabak Yano from Arunachal Pradesh has successfully scaled Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, as part of her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition.

She reached the summit of the 22,831-foot peak in Argentina on Sunday, marking another major milestone in her quest to conquer the highest mountains on all seven continents, officials at the state sports department informed on Monday.

Congratulating her, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik said Yano’s feat reflects extraordinary courage, discipline and perseverance, and described her journey as both a personal triumph and a powerful inspiration for the youth of the state.

In a statement, the governor expressed confidence that her success would motivate young people across the state to take up sports and adventure activities with renewed enthusiasm.

He also reiterated the state’s commitment to encouraging youth participation in games, sports and adventure disciplines.

Parnaik had formally flagged off Yano’s 7-Summit expedition from Lok Bhavan here on July 28 last year in the presence of state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini.

An Everester from Arunachal Pradesh, Yano has already summited Mount Kilimanjaro on August 4, 2025, and Mount Elbrus on August 16, 2025.

The prestigious 7-Summit challenge involves climbing the highest peaks of all continents, Mount Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Elbrus (Europe), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), and Puncak Jaya or Mount Kosciuszko (Oceania), a rare feat achieved by only a select few mountaineers worldwide. PTI UPL UPL MNB