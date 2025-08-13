Arunachal’s Takam Regam to represent state at Red Fort on Independence Day

Itanagar, Aug 13 (PTI) In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, renowned social worker and youth leader Takam Regam has been selected as a special guest for the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, officials said here on Wednesday.

The honour comes from MY Bharat, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs, in recognition of his exceptional work in youth empowerment and nation-building.

Regam will join distinguished representatives from across the country at the national event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known for his dynamic leadership, he is the founder president of Youth in Action for Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Pradesh Young Mission Adventure Club, initiatives that promote leadership, social responsibility, and adventure-based learning.

His achievements include securing second position in the National Youth Parliament 2024 and winning the state-level declamation at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

He has also been actively involved in inter-state and border area youth exchange programmes, national exposure youth programme, Jai Bhim Padyatra, and the 8th North East Youth Festival, officials added.

Apart from attending the Red Fort ceremony, Regam will participate in various cultural and ceremonial events linked to Independence Day. PTI UPL UPL MNB