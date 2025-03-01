Arunachal's textiles, handicrafts, cuisines on display at state's GI festival in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A three-day Arunachal Pradesh GI Mahotsav showcasing the picturesque state's rich heritage in textiles, handicrafts, cuisines and agricultural products is being held in the national capital.

The event began on February 28 at Select City Walk mall. It offers a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the festival is a platform to showcase the state's finest Geographical Indication (GI) products at the national stage.

So far, 20 products from Arunachal Pradesh have received GI tags and the state has set a target of reaching 50 GI-tagged products by 2030.

"This festival is a tribute to the identity of our land and the hard work of our artisans and farmers. Let's come together to promote, support, and take pride in our cultural treasures," he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who inaugurated the festival on Friday evening, said it is showcasing 20 treasured products of Arunachal Pradesh and also providing a national platform to its craftspeople, entrepreneurs and farmers.

He said Arunachal Pradesh is also blessed with a rich linguistic heritage and has over 100 distinct dialects.

"The Ministry of Education is committed to creating primers to preserve and promote all indigenous languages of Arunachal Pradesh. May this vibrant celebration inspire us to cherish, honour, preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Bharat," he said.

Appreciating the Arunachal Pradesh government's efforts to spread the state's culture, rich heritage and craftsmanship to the national capital, Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Purvodaya' vision is to bring the prosperity of the 'Ashtalakshmi' states to the world.

"The Arunachal GI Festival, besides being a reflection of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', is also a bridge between the past and the future, demonstrating that 'heritage and development' can flourish together," he said.

Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the state, said the festival is a true celebration of Arunachal Pradesh's incredible heritage.

He said the colours, craftsmanship and stories behind every GI-tagged product reflect the passion, legacy and identity of the people of Arunachal.

"From intricate textiles to unique GI-tagged produce, the festival is a tribute to the artisans and farmers who have preserved their craft for generations.

"Such initiatives open new doors for our artisans, connecting their creations to the world. Truly glad to witness this celebration of heritage, skill and opportunities," he said.

The event highlights the immense potential of artisans, weavers and farmers of Arunachal Pradesh, empowering them through global recognition and market expansion.

The event highlights the immense potential of artisans, weavers and farmers of Arunachal Pradesh, empowering them through global recognition and market expansion.

"The GI Mahotsav is a crucial step in promoting and preserving our indigenous products, while also strengthening Arunachal's position in national and international markets. Let's continue supporting our artisans, traditional industries, and cultural heritage," Chief Minister Khandu said.