Arunachal's Upper Siang has huge potential for tourism development: Union minister

Itanagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Steel and Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma has said that the Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential for tourism development.

Varma, who visited the 'Vibrant Village' Gelling near the Sino-India border, praised the natural beauty and pleasant weather of the area.

Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) is a centrally sponsored scheme announced in the Union Budget 2022 that envisages coverage of border villages on the Northern Border having sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure.

"Arunachal Pradesh is more important from a defence point of view and the government of India is committed to extending all kinds of assistance for its economic growth," the minister said.

"I am happy to be the first Union minister to visit Gelling," he said while thanking the people for their hospitality and respect.

Highlighting PM Modi's special focus on the development of the northeastern region, he said he is visiting the district following directives from the PM's office that at least one union minister has to visit one of the NE states every fortnight, to review the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

Responding to a proposal to establish a Buddha Park at Gelling Circle and boost tourism activities, the minister assured it would be considered.

Earlier, Varma inspected the ongoing construction work of the civil terminal, Ledum suspension bridge and Tuting monastery.

He also attended a meeting at Tuting and reviewed all ongoing central schemes with heads of offices.

The minister urged government officials to work hard for the development of the area.