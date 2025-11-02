Arundhati Debi to get Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award, 2025

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) Director of the International Sovaniya Movement, Arundhati Debi, will receive this year's Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award in recognition of her lifelong contributions in the field of education, social service, and the establishment of a decent society.

The Pradyumna Bal State-Level Jayanti Committee also announced the names of social worker S.M. Farooq from Bhadrak, forest and environment activist Gopinath Singh from Mayurbhanj, and renowned historian and Buddhist researcher Dr Harishchandra Prusty from Jajpur to be honoured with the 'Pradyumna Bal Personality Award'.

Despite being physically challenged, Sumant Moharana from Nimapada area in Puri district, a young volunteer who does not consider himself less capable than others and is actively involved in education and social service, and Poojaswini Nayak from Bhubaneswar, a sports talent who has established herself in the para-athletics field through her abilities despite physical challenges, will also be honored with the 'Pradyumna Bal Special Award'.

Likewise, Shishir Kumar Das, a representative of 'Pragativadi' from the Soro area in Balasore district, who has been continuously working in the field of journalism for over 35 years, has been selected by the Jayanti Committee to receive the 'Pradyumna Bal Journalism Award' this year.

The awards will be presented at the 93rd state-level birth anniversary celebration of Pradyumna Bal on November 8.

Eminent Gandhian, former MLA, and president of 'Milita Odisha Nisha Nibarana Abhijan', Padma Charan Nayak, is the chairman of the Pradyumna Bal State-Level Jayanti Committee.