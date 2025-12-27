Arundhati Roy lauds Kochi-Muziris Biennale as celebration of art, diversity and Kerala’s spirit

Kochi, Dec 27 (PTI) Renowned author Arundhati Roy, who visited the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Saturday, expressed her appreciation for the art festival.A press release from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) said Roy was captivated by the innovative, thought-provoking artworks on display, leaving a lasting impression on visitors.

“Some of the works are beautiful, particularly the film by Kulpreet Singh. It was moving and dangerous, looking at everything that art should look at, including politics,” the author told organisers.

The KBF statement said Roy said she liked the idea that it’s not corporate-sponsored or commercial.

“People have a chance to exhibit because art does not always have to be judged by how commercial it is,” she said.

She explored works at various venues in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, expressing joy and pride in her Keralite identity.

“My heart is full walking around the Biennale, not just for the beautiful art, but for the real star — Kerala and Cochin — the ancient buildings around, and the public,” she said.

She said that she really can’t imagine another place that would accommodate such beauty, with such support even from the state government — something the rest of India needs to learn from.

Roy said culture revolves around supporting artists, writers, musicians, and those who engage with their work.

“But today, I think there is a movement, and we are poised at a moment where all of this could either be blown apart or come together with immense strength and power. We can see the kind of diversity that exists even here in Mattancherry — Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Communists, people from across India and the world,” the statement said.

It is a place where people are taught to broaden the ways they think, and she is proud to be from here, Roy said. PTI TBA TBA ROH