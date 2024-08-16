Arunish Chawla given additional charge of Union Culture Secretary

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Bureaucrat Arunish Chawla has been assigned additional charge of the post of secretary in the Ministry of Culture, according to an official order issued on Friday.

Chawla, currently, secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals, will hold the charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan, who earlier served as the Union culture secretary, was on Wednesday appointed the next Union home secretary, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

"The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Culture to Shri Arunish Chawla, IAS (BH:1992), Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, upon relinquishing the charge of the post by Shri Govind Mohan, IAS (SK:1989), till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said. PTI KND ANB ANB