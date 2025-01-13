Arvind Kejriwal chased away by ‘public’ during poll campaign in Delhi

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was chased away by local residents while campaigning in the East Kidwai Nagar area of Bengali Camp, Delhi on January 12, 2025.

In a purported viral video from the East Kidwai Nagar area, Kejriwal was seen encountering significant protests during his campaign efforts.

The video purportedly showed Kejriwal being confronted and subsequently chased by a crowd.

Kejriwal is chased away by locals while campaigning in Delhi. He's facing huge protests everywhere...

Kejriwal is facing huge anti-incumbency across Delhi for failing to deliver on promises made during previous election cycles.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of alleged corruption in framing the excise policy, which was later scrapped.

Both were released on bail after spending months behind bars.

Citing a CAG report last week, the BJP claimed a "big scam" in the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence on 6, Flagstaff Road when he was the chief minister of Delhi.