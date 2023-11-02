Arvind Kejriwal ducks ED summons for poll campaign in MP's Singrauli

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in the alleged liquor scam.

Advertisment

Instead, he will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Kejriwal demanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said that in reply to the ED notice, Kejriwal has termed it as "illegal and politically motivated" and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Kejriwal also alleged that the notice was sent to him at the behest of the BJP.