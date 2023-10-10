Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 'lighthouse' in Old Delhi's Matia Mahal

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated a 'lighthouse' in Matia Mahal saying many more such centres will come up soon in the national capital.

The cost of the Matia Mahal centre will be borne by Dell Foundation, with skilling work being taken care of by the Lighthouse Foundation, the CM said.

The Lighthouse Foundation website describes a 'lighthouse' as a centre to run sustainable livelihood programme for the urban disadvantaged youth.

Kejriwal at the inauguration spoke about the state of the economy and rising unemployment to highlight the need for such centres.

"Today, the biggest challenge is to provide employment to youth. On the other hand, the country's economy is gradually getting worse. Data shows that about 12 lakh high net worth individuals migrated from India in the last few years," Kejriwal said.

"We had planned four lighthouses. But now we have decided to establish several of them in the city. We can develop community centres lying in disuse to set up lighthouses," he added. PTI VIT SLB SLB VN VN