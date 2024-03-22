Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of liquor scam: ED seeking 10-day custody

New Delhi: Seeking 10-day custody of the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ED told the special court that he is the kingpin of Delhi excise scam.

He is directly involved in the implementation of the policy and giving favour to the South group, additional solicitor general SV Raju said.

He is involved in the use of proceeds of crime, ASG said.

“Vijay Nair was staying in house adjacent to the house of Mr. Kejriwal. He was attending regularly from that house. He was the media incharge of Aam Aadmi party. Nair acted as the middleman between Aam Aadmi party and South Group,” Raju submitted.

Kejriwal demanded kickbacks from the South Group in exchange of giving favours to them, ED told the court.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"We have given an application for 10 days' remand," the ED told the court after the AAP chief was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.

ASG S V Raju is appearing for the agency, while Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.