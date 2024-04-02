Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin', 'key conspirator' in excise scam: ED tells Delhi HC

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The ED on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" and the "key conspirator" of the "excise scam".

The federal agency opposed the AAP convener's petition challenging his arrest in the related money laundering case.

In its reply filed to the petition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said there were "reasons to believe on the basis of material in possession" that Kejriwal was "guilty of the offence of money laundering".

"Sh Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi, is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi Excise Scam in collusion with Ministers of Delhi Govt, AAP leaders and other persons.. Sh Arvind Kejriwal was directly involved in the formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

"This policy was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the South Group and was formed in collusion with Sh Vijay Nair, Sh Manish Sisodia and members representatives of the South Group," said the response.

Kejriwal is involved in the use of proceeds of crime thus generated in the Goa election campaign of the AAP of which he is the convenor and the ultimate decision-maker, it added.

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday.

On March 27, the high court had refused to grant interim relief to Kejriwal, saying the matter raised important issues that cannot be "summarily" decided without seeking the agency's stand and had asked the ED to file its reply to the challenge to his arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED's custody.

In the reply, the ED further said after filing of the present petition, the petitioner was further remanded to its custody vide a well-reasoned and detailed remand order till April 1 when he was subsequently sent to judicial custody by the trial court, which was not opposed by his counsel.

"In light of the above submission made by the petitioner before the Ld. Special Court, PMLA that he has no objection to the custody/ remand being extended further, the petitioner has waived his right to question his custody as on today and the petitioner cannot now be allowed to argue that his custody as on today is illegal," the response added.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, has sought his release on the ground that the arrest was illegal.

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped. PTI ADS KSS KSS