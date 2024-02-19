Arvind Kejriwal likely to skip 6th ED summons in Delhi liquor scam

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip the sixth summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate for his questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case, sources said Monday.

The 55-year-old leader, also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was on Wednesday asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted exemption Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summonses in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The court asked Kejriwal to appear on March 16, 2024.

He was earlier called on dates like February 2, January 18 and January 3 this year and December 21 and November 2 in 2023.

However, Kejriwal has always skipped summons calling these notices 'illegal'.

He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.