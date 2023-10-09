Arvind Kejriwal meets Delhi's Tejaswin Shankar, congratulates on winning silver at Asiad

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met Asian Games silver medallist Tejaswin Shankar and congratulated him on his achievement.

Delhi's Tejaswin Shankar brought the silver medal for India in the decathlon competition and set a new national record.

Kejriwal said Shankar is a beneficiary of the Delhi government's Mission Excellence scheme.

The Chief Minister mentioned that 10 out of 11 players in the Indian hockey team hail from Punjab and suggested that if state governments support their athletes, India has the capability to win medals at the global level.

Kejriwal said that the central government should allocate two different sports to each state, with state governments taking care of infrastructure and extending support to athletes at all levels.

The Kejriwal government initiated the 'Mission Excellence' plan in 2018 to provide financial support to talented athletes in Delhi.

Under the scheme, promising athletes receive financial assistance for training, coaching, and other necessities to prepare for international tournaments and competitions.

Talented athletes are helped with Rs 16 lakh to achieve international standards.

Talented athletes are helped with Rs 16 lakh to achieve international standards.

Additionally, the Delhi government's 'Play and Progress' scheme offers financial assistance of Rs 2-3 lakh to under-17 athletes.