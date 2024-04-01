Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a special court on Monday after the Enforcement Directorate did not ask for cutodial interrogation.

Advertisment

He was produced in the court at the end of his ED custody in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

On March 28, the court extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Kejriwal till April 1, saying the agency provided "sufficient reasons", such as the need for him to be confronted with material collected and statements recorded, to permit his further custodial interrogation.

Kejriwal will join other Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Tihar Jail.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, former health minister Satyendar Jain and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with now scrapped Delhi excise policy (Delhi liquor scam).