Arvind Kejriwal, wife offer prayers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and prayed for the well-being of people.

The former Delhi chief minister, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, performed a havan at the temple and sought blessings of the deity.

"Went to Pracheen Hanuman temple today along with my wife, performed havan-puja and received blessings of the lord. Prayed to Hanuman ji for the well being and prosperity of all," he said in a post on X.

आज अपनी धर्मपत्नी के साथ कनॉट प्लेस स्थित प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर पहुँचकर हवन-पूजन किया एवं प्रभु के दर्शन कर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। हनुमान जी से सभी की सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली की प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/8jyi2vcHw7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal proclaims to be a devotee of Hanuman. He has visited the Connaught Place temple on several occasions, including after his release from Tihar jail in September.