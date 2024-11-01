Advertisment
Arvind Kejriwal, wife offer prayers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal performs 'Yagya', at Hanuman Temple in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and prayed for the well-being of people.

The former Delhi chief minister, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, performed a havan at the temple and sought blessings of the deity.

"Went to Pracheen Hanuman temple today along with my wife, performed havan-puja and received blessings of the lord. Prayed to Hanuman ji for the well being and prosperity of all," he said in a post on X.

Arvind Kejriwal proclaims to be a devotee of Hanuman. He has visited the Connaught Place temple on several occasions, including after his release from Tihar jail in September.

